Protect Your Valuable Smartphone With A Fake

Robberies of smartphones is some cities is increasing. Now some people are carrying fake smartphones so they don't have to give their valuable real phones away, "They say ‘hand over your cellphone, give me everything’, and people know now they have to hand over the phone quick, in a matter of seconds, so they hand over these phones and often the thieves don’t realize it."

Fake phones sell for around $10 to $15, and look real. Many are designed to look like iPhones and other major brands. They even make the screens light up with real looking apps. Not only does this help save a phone worth several hundreds of dollars, think about the valuable data you could expose to a crook. More here.