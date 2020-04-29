Prince vs Michael Jackson Battle On Instagram Blew Up
There have been many artist battles on social media. The one between Prince and Michael Jackson was monster! I love the songs versed in the battle.
#HUPoll: #Socialites, hit for hit, who won? -------- #MichaelJackson #Prince vía eclectik
Personally I pick Prince, who had a few less hits, but his talent blows Michael away, especially being able to play more that 20 instruments, and Eric Clapton being amazed by his guitar talent.
Eric Clapton was once asked; "What's it like to be the best guitar player alive? He responded; "I don't know, ask Prince"— West Coast Life (@JustWestcoast) April 21, 2020
Both are mega superstars. Some venues involved with my personal experience include seeing Prince at the Fox, and Michael at the Gator Bowl. More from BET.