Pregnancy Test Required To Board Airline

An airline was making women take a pregnancy test before boarding their planes. This is to help prevent women in Hong Kong from giving birth on US soil so that they can migrate, because their new born would automatically be given American citizenship

Many women allegedly were flying to the US island of Saipan to give birth. A test given to a passenger by Hong Kong Express Airways was said "to help ensure US immigration laws were not being undermined". Many tourist were having babies in Saipan. That might crank up again, the pregnancy testing has ended. More here.