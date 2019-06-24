The Power Of Social Media Makes Fugitive Surrender

Yes. the power of social media made a man turn himself in to police. A guy became a fugitive for not appearing in court many times. He told police that he would turn himself in if his wanted poster generated 20,000 likes on Facebook. They agreed to $15,000 and the social virus was released.

The result's were over 29,000 likes, and 1,700 made a comment about him turning himself in. He finally followed up by surrendering and received many first degree, and second degree accounts of failure to appear, which produced a bail of over $30,000. More here.