Power Rankings Of Breakfast Cereal

I am a cereal fanatic. I think eating a cup filled (I use cups instead of bowls) with cereal is healthier than eating most deserts. It satisfies the sweet craving, or addition. I do try to lean toward high fiber ones that contain less sugar.

The LA Times has released their "Power Rankings" of cereal. These include only sweet cereals based on taste, of course how it transforms milk to a nice drink. I'm thrilled to see my favorite less healthy toping the list is Cinnamon Toast Crunch. I would of scored the separate milk ranking higher. Their mention as a "surprise" has got me curious in trying it, Chocolate Frosted Flakes. Any peanut butter flavor cereal does nothing for me, but Reese’s Puffs is in their top 5. See the rankings here.