Possible First Ever Crime In Outer Space

Here's a first for you. NASA is policing an investigation into Astronaut Anne McClain committing a crime while in orbit on the International Space Station. McCain's former partner Summer Worden, believes that her bank account was hacked into from the Space Station.

The account was entered from a NASA computer which was McCain's used in space. She admitted logging into the account, but said she did nothing bad with her partners account, “There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media.”

Worden even has concern of identity theft “I was shocked and appalled at the audacity by her to think that she could get away with that, and I was very disheartened that I couldn’t keep anything private.” The ladies have departed on bad terms and it is getting interesting. More here.