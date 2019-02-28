Positive Things About A Hair Chest

Do you prefer chest hair on a man? I've posted recently about the desire for facial hair. Now according to research, a woman's attraction to chest hair varies with age. Results show that "Cougars" like a hairy chest, and those younger do not.

The story from Fatherly mentions more positive things for those with a hairy chest, including a sign of more intelligence. More guys in the medical profession have a hairy chest. The report is interesting, see more here.