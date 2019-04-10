The Positive Reasons You Should Have Dreams

Research and philosophy results has come up with the conclusion that "dreaming is as fundamental to human life as breathing." Emphasis is placed on remembering dreams and learning how to interpret the problems solved in them. I've have strange dreams including several recurring where I wore football pants that that looked like 70's flares. Not sure how I can harness that into solving a problem.

They mention during dreams the brain goes deep into memories which can help with answers you cannot solve just with your conscious. Their research included having people think about a problem before going to sleep, and many discovered answers from a dream after waking up. I do believe in the power of subconscious. Not having dreams is also a sign of stress and possible some mental issues. Much more here.