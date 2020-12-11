Portable Toilets Singing Christmas Carols

The 32 porta potties are called "Jingle Johns."

December 11, 2020
Beau Daniels
People get creative with their Christmas decorations.  Now a porta potty company has their units singing holiday music.

The 32 toilets have set a record, "The Jingle Johns have officially set a world record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display."  The Christmas spirit is everywhere.  More here.

