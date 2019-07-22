Police Show Up At Little Boy's "Ice Cold Beer" Stand

This boy is a marketing genius, hopefully he eventually joins our sales staff. The kid attracted police and a bunch of social media by having a sign at his little beverage stand showing "ICE COLD BEER."

Locals called authorities, and when they arrived at the little boys stand, they noticed on the sign in small print "root" next to "BEER". The lemonade type stand is a root beer stand. The sales gimmick worked according to police, "His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good."

UPI