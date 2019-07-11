Police In Michigan Seize Alligators From Barber Shop

Remember when souvenir shops would sell little alligators, and people would buy them while on vacation, and take them home? Some would wind up in an underground sewer and survive. Don't ever possess alligators without a permit. Just ask people in Eastpointe, at Rodney's Barber Kings.

Eastpointe Police showed up at the barber shop, "Someone who tipped off the humane society and said they didn't think the alligators were housed in a proper enclosure. These animals need to out in the wild, not confined in a small space like they were." The owner did not know it was illegal to possess the gators. The animals are now living life at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary. UPI