Plexiglas Beach Cubicles Proposed For Safety

A company that has created a bunch of plexiglases, is now suggesting they be used on beaches, “In reality, they were created to be used in nursing homes and hospitals. But then given the situation and the need to restart beach season, we thought that they could be used very well to protect us even while we are sunbathing”.

Italian Company Proposes Plexiglas Beach Cubicles for Pandemic Summer Fun https://t.co/HCrEHGIppt pic.twitter.com/1JLDC0AUc8 — Spooky (@OddityCentral) April 15, 2020

There has been negative response to the proposal, “It is impossible, at least in my opinion." This happened in Italy, "I don’t know all Italian beach areas, but I think that this solution is impossible to implement everywhere, because if the heat emitted by the Plexiglas." Interesting thought on what to do for safety. More here.