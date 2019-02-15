Pink Slashed Her Partners Tires

Just now surfacing because of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pink did a number on her partners vehicle. She slashed tires on his truck, “It was Thanksgiving. The holidays are stressful.” This was revealed during a question and answer segment on Ellen's show.

Pink was also injured during the slashing, “I got clean through the first one. He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much, and the second one I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife.” She had to get 13 stitches, but was so emotional during the injury, “I couldn’t feel a thing.”

My Valentine’s Day loves. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 14, 2019 at 9:14am PST

This is what Pink learned about the situation, “And also if there isn’t some stubborn person in your life making you want to rip your hair out ON the daily THATS OK TAKE YOUR OWN DAMN SELF OUT and buy your own damn chocolates and not the gross kind.” More from People.