Pilot Buys 40 Pizzas For His Delayed Flight Passengers [VIDEO]

This is a good gesture. Think about all th headaches caused by weather delays when flying. Storms cause a flight scheduled to land at the Dallas/Ft Worth airport to be diverted to Wichita Falls not Kansas, but a small Wichita Falls, TX airport. The next flight out was not available until the next day. So as ground crew started working on accommodations and re-booking flights, the Pilot bought pizza for everybody.

@AmericanAir The Captain of Flight 2354 bought pizza for everybody who was stuck in Wichita Falls Regional airport after a weather diversion. I don’t think I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/sLmo76ckUB — Josh Raines (@J_reigns2) September 7, 2018

He spent around $500 as a good gesture to his passengers. Of course his company is proud, “All of us are always proud of our crew members who take great care of our customers who fly on American Airlines. We are fortunate that our crew members are the best in the business.” More from People.