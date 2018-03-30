Phubbing Is Not Good For Relationships

Are you a person who is often Phubbing? Phubbing is when you look at your phone not just because of an incoming call but also checking out social media and other apps while in a face to face conversation. Research has confirmed that it is bad for all types of relationships. “Phone users are generally seen as less polite and attentive, and as poorer conversationalists,” says psychologist Emma Seppälä. “You might miss critical impacts of human moments that really make up what a human life is. It’s really scary that we’re replacing that with looking down at a screen.”

It gets worse. Phubbing a person hurts them especially if they have mental issues, and also can deteriorate a relationship if the other has their doubts, “If your life partner is on the phone, that means that they are prioritizing something else over you in those moments of togetherness.” Phubbers usually have their own issues, “Their goal is probably not to exclude you. They’re looking for inclusion; that’s probably why they’re looking on their phone.” Dive deeper into Phubbing here.