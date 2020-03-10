Pet Cones Recommended For Coronavirus

Some much talk and recommendations about how to be safe resisting coronavirus. Face masks and sanitation wipes are selling out. I wonder if head cones are next.

A pet store owner did recommend people should wear cones around their face, “Sometimes, in many very serious moments, I think we have to find something to laugh about or something to show that we can still have a sense of humor through it all without overdoing it as far as worry.” Either way I bet it will increase sales. MSN