Pet Cones Recommended For Coronavirus
Safe for your face?
March 10, 2020
Some much talk and recommendations about how to be safe resisting coronavirus. Face masks and sanitation wipes are selling out. I wonder if head cones are next.
A pet store owner did recommend people should wear cones around their face, “Sometimes, in many very serious moments, I think we have to find something to laugh about or something to show that we can still have a sense of humor through it all without overdoing it as far as worry.” Either way I bet it will increase sales. MSN