Pet Cones Recommended For Coronavirus

March 10, 2020
Beau Daniels
Some much talk and recommendations about how to be safe resisting coronavirus.  Face masks and sanitation wipes are selling out.  I wonder if head cones are next.

A pet store owner did recommend people should wear cones around their face, “Sometimes, in many very serious moments, I think we have to find something to laugh about or something to show that we can still have a sense of humor through it all without overdoing it as far as worry.”  Either way I bet it will increase sales.  MSN

