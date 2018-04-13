Parts Of The Mackinaw Bridge Are For Auction

How cool is this, especially for Michiganders, parts of the Mackinaw Bridge are up for auction. You are familiar with the metal sections on the highway that allow air to vent thru and keep the bridge from swaying, well those parts will be sold.

A total of seven will be bought by people who bid the most. Imagine having part of the iconic bridge. I'm predicting some business establishments will bid the highest to increase customer flow. The metal pieces are 60 years old and weight 2 tons. UPI reports that a release must be signed because of lead paint used in the past on the sections. Check out the current bids here.