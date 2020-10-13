Paint Stained Overalls Selling For $695

Along the same fashion of Gucci selling grass stained jeans for $1400, now Ralph Lauren is selling paint stained overalls for $695 called “Paint-Splatter Coverall”

#RalphLauren paint splattered overall has caused amusement on social media, with users mocking the luxury American label for selling it at such a premium price. | https://t.co/SeavgwHdTY#FashionTrends#LuxuryFashion — Eastern Cape Fashion & Design Council (@ECFD_Council) October 9, 2020

Think about the money you could make from clothes you are about to throw away. People on social media are reacting the same way, “Come on all you painters and decorators, sell your kit on e-bay and make a fortune out of the idiots. Yay!” Maybe marketing research has discovered many people want others to think they are hard blue collar workers. More here.