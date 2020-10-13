Paint Stained Overalls Selling For $695

Ralph Lauren Calls Them The "Paint-Splatter Coverall.” 

October 13, 2020
Beau Daniels
Paint stained overalls

Getty Images/panic_attack

Categories: 
News
Shows

Along the same fashion of Gucci selling grass stained jeans for $1400, now Ralph Lauren is selling paint stained overalls for $695 called “Paint-Splatter Coverall” 

Think about the money you could make from clothes you are about to throw away.  People on social media are reacting the same way, “Come on all you painters and decorators, sell your kit on e-bay and make a fortune out of the idiots. Yay!”  Maybe marketing research has discovered many people want others to think they are hard blue collar workers. More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Ralph Lauren
Paint-Splatter Coverall