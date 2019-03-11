Paid To Do Nothing Job Available

Would you want to get paid to do nothing at a job site? I think it would get very boring after a while. An art contest winner proposed paying a person $2,320 a month with pension, vacation, and annual pay increase, as something artsy, and won. Now, they are looking for someone to accept the job of doing nothing.

The cities Public Art Agency is catching flack from locals for instigating the "Eternal Employment" with tax payer money, “Old Social Democrats accused them of using financial realism to mock the transcendental accomplishments of the welfare state. Neoliberal ‘progressives’ accused them of wasting taxpayers’ money to stage a nostalgic return to that same welfare state.” More here.