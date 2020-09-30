Paddleboarder Connects With Phone Lost In Ocean Two Months Later

Paddleboarder's enjoy life, except when they lose their phone in the ocean. Matty Bray was paddleboarding in July when his phone dropped into the North Sea. Thinking that it was gone forever Emma Gilman found the phone two weeks later but could not unlock it to find the owner.

Then recently thought about taking the memory card out and posting pictures of the owner on social media. It worked, they connected in only 20 minutes. Matty was reunited with his Samsung Galaxy phone and was so gracious he showed up at Emma's home seen here with flowers and wine. Fortunately it was in a good protective device. UPI