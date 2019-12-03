Owner Of Outdoor Cat Discovers That Their Pet Has Another Owner

Many people adopt cats when they often show up as a stray. I've done that. Because they are accustomed to roaming, many will let the animals spend much of their time exploring outside. The owners of a cat named Pixi, discovered that he has two owners. It all started when Pixi showed up with a new collar.

Then then the two owners started sending notes to each other in the collar,“His name is Pixi the kitten, I think he has 2 houses, haha.” Response, “Here he is called Huarache, apparently he does have two homes, haha. ​​Greetings ! The kitten’s other parents.” That's their only communication, but both are happy that Pixi, also named Huarache, gets extra care. More here.