Owner Of Outdoor Cat Discovers That Their Pet Has Another Owner
The cat roams back and forth to the two owners homes.
December 3, 2019
Many people adopt cats when they often show up as a stray. I've done that. Because they are accustomed to roaming, many will let the animals spend much of their time exploring outside. The owners of a cat named Pixi, discovered that he has two owners. It all started when Pixi showed up with a new collar.
Then then the two owners started sending notes to each other in the collar,“His name is Pixi the kitten, I think he has 2 houses, haha.” Response, “Here he is called Huarache, apparently he does have two homes, haha. Greetings ! The kitten’s other parents.” That's their only communication, but both are happy that Pixi, also named Huarache, gets extra care. More here.