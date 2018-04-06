Outer Space Hotel Coming In 2021

Reserve your spot to spend several days in an outer space hotel. The Aurora Station is actualy being called a "Luxury Space Hotel." Space.com reports that the deposit is $80,000 and a 12-day stay is around $9.5 million bucks, which is cheap compaired to sold private trips to the Space Station that have cost as much as $40 million, "The goal when we started the company was to create that innovation to make simplicity possible, and by making simplicity possible, we drive a tremendous amount of cost out of it," explains CEO Frank Bunger.

Aurora Station will be the World's First Luxury Space Hotel in orbit 200 miles above the Earth's surface. https://t.co/7lKpNdHfew pic.twitter.com/PHDH3H92Ue — Bill Lange (@BillLange1968) April 6, 2018

With no space walks during the 12 day stay I wonder what activities will fill up the time in the Aurora Station, "There's been innovation around the architecture to make it more modular and more simple to use and have more automation, so we don't have to have EVAs [extravehicular activities> or spacewalks," but the view will be breath taken, no pun intended.