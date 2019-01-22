Orbiting billboards in space

Many states limit how close billboards are allowed near freeways. What are sky limits? Beyond seeing a plane circling with a billboard at a game or huge event, imagine lit up billboards in outer space.

Russian startup 'StartRocket' wants to put billboard adverts in space pic.twitter.com/GNcRVEJLyB — The Independent (@Independent) January 22, 2019

A company called StartRocket is planning on using satellites to orbit with billboards that will be seen on the ground. The sun will reflect off the billboards showing the content. Would you like for this to happen? Experts are not feeling it, “Putting more satellites up there is going to cause more opportunities for collisions, and we don’t want that happening. My biggest issue is that these objects are going to become space junk. It’s not serving any good purpose outside of advertising, I’m not a big fan of this at all.” I think this will make its way to Geneva. More here.