Only $930 For An Electric Car That Is Mailed

Comes with air conditioner.

July 10, 2020
Beau Daniels
Said to be "the world’s cheapest electric car," a Chinese manufacture is mailing a vehicle that only cost $930.  I'm very surprised that it also comes with air condition and a heater, but not surprised that it only travels at a speed of around 18 mph. 

I love hybrids and electric vehicles, but with low speed I consider it a golf cart.  Golf carts are expensive, so this on is a great deal at a price around 1K with its features. More here.

