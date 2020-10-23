One Of Michigan's Best Scenic Drives

Now is a great time to do it.

October 23, 2020
Beau Daniels
I love taking scenic drives in Michigan especially along the coast.  I recently started a scenic drive in South Haven and headed north along Lake Michigan. Rated as one of the best is also a cruise next to Lake Michigan is US-2 on the south UP coast taking you St. Ignace to Thompson.  

The 90 mile drive shines with the Epoufette Scenic Overlook.

Also get out of your ride and explore Kitch-iti-Kipi.

Yes, the reason it's called Pure Michigan.  More here.

 

