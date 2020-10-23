One Of Michigan's Best Scenic Drives
Now is a great time to do it.
October 23, 2020
I love taking scenic drives in Michigan especially along the coast. I recently started a scenic drive in South Haven and headed north along Lake Michigan. Rated as one of the best is also a cruise next to Lake Michigan is US-2 on the south UP coast taking you St. Ignace to Thompson.
Michigan Highway US-2 from above #stignace #freshwater #photo by #photographer @michiganskymedia #perspective #puremichigan #up pic.twitter.com/mlRGdg6YKJ— Harbor Light (@harborlightnews) September 12, 2020
The 90 mile drive shines with the Epoufette Scenic Overlook.
MDOT scenic overlook at Epoufette. pic.twitter.com/VNZxjmmnhV— MDOT Upper Peninsula (@MDOT_UP) October 24, 2013
Also get out of your ride and explore Kitch-iti-Kipi.
kitch iti kipi is my lady and she is beautiful pic.twitter.com/b3yIVD0Uxu— mo ri yah (@mariah_steffen) June 7, 2017
Yes, the reason it's called Pure Michigan. More here.