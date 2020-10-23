One Of Michigan's Best Scenic Drives

I love taking scenic drives in Michigan especially along the coast. I recently started a scenic drive in South Haven and headed north along Lake Michigan. Rated as one of the best is also a cruise next to Lake Michigan is US-2 on the south UP coast taking you St. Ignace to Thompson.

The 90 mile drive shines with the Epoufette Scenic Overlook.

MDOT scenic overlook at Epoufette. pic.twitter.com/VNZxjmmnhV — MDOT Upper Peninsula (@MDOT_UP) October 24, 2013

Also get out of your ride and explore Kitch-iti-Kipi.

kitch iti kipi is my lady and she is beautiful pic.twitter.com/b3yIVD0Uxu — mo ri yah (@mariah_steffen) June 7, 2017

Yes, the reason it's called Pure Michigan. More here.