Ohio Dog Found A Year Later In Florida

You hear about dogs that get lost away from home, and they often find their way home, even if it's hundreds of miles, well this is different. An Ohio dog named Bruno was lost while walking near home, and was found a year later in Florida.

The question is, was he found in Ohio and taken to Florida? Bruno's mom, "Was he hit by a car? Did someone take him? Are they treating him OK? Just always wondering where he is." He was found lost in the Panhandle of Florida, "Someone brought him in because he was wandering around the neighborhood for a couple days in the rain and we were all screaming, we were so happy." I'm thinking Bruno wanted to live in The Sunshine State. UPI