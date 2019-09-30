Is this nuts? Eating nuts daily can help reduce weight, according to this from NPR. Of course losing weight benefits a body many ways. Several research studies involving over a whopping 280,000 people, for many years, produced this interpretation, "Nuts have protein in them, which helps us feel full longer, and fiber, which helps fill us up."

Actually two of my thinnest co-workers do eat nuts everyday, "They find them an easy, convenient snack to keep at their desk, perhaps individually packaged, tucked into a purse or gym bag, so they're always super-handy and perfect for people on the go." And it also benefits the planet?