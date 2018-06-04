Number 1 Song At Age 14 "Defines Your Life"
Take a look at the charts and see if you relate.
Music influences our life. Even during my recent interview with Carlos Santana he spoke about the healing frequencies of music.
Official Charts has posted a story stating that the top song when your were age fourteen "defines your life." Being a radio music director for years it is also believed that the most popular songs a person enjoyed around age 19 are the ones they love as oldies. Take a look at the charts and see if you relate. Or call this afternoon during my show and we will match the music with your life on the air.