Now There Is Amish Uber In Michigan

Uber and Lyft are huge. People love the service provided by the company's. Now there is an "Amish Uber." Yes, horse and buggy taking you to a destination, but only in the Colon, Michigan area. Timothy Hochstedler is offering the service, "Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps."

At a cost of only $5 it's at least worth the fun of riding, but some locals do utilize the service, "Most of them aren't from Colon, but the Colon people have given me a few options like, 'Would you give me a ride to Curly's? Would you go to my house?' And, yeah, I'd do that." Because of less technology with the Amish, it takes a wave not smart phone to get a ride. UPI