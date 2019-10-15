Nike's Jesus Shoes Injected With Holy Water

Nike came out with a limited release of shoes called “MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes”. At the released price they were bought up by MSCHF and injected with holy water in their soles which is visible with a light blue dye. The water came from the Jordan River and were blessed by a priest. The price of the shoes increased to $3,000.

Taking walking on water to a new level. ----https://t.co/0PWUN5QdS4 — LADbible (@ladbible) October 10, 2019

Nike is not connected with the project of injecting them with holy water. With the water now in their soles they are branded as "walking on holy water." More here.