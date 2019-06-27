The New Worlds Longest Water Slide Is About To Open

Right now the worlds longest water slide is at Action Park in Jersey, but that's about to change. Almost complete, and close to double the size is a water slide thru a jungle at Escape Theme Park.

Images reveal the world's longest water slide, at Malaysia's Escape Theme Park https://t.co/S2crDKxfop pic.twitter.com/Fa1sKPv1b2 — Find Friends (@findfriendsuk) June 25, 2019

The CEO speaks about to next longest water slide in the world, “Our plan was to build a water slide which would enable visitors to view the whole park and we did not intend to break the world record. Nevertheless I am proud of what we have achieved.” Plus it's all about being green, “I am overly concerned over the environment here so we tried our best to maintain the greenery by not chopping down the trees.” More