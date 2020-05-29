New Study About Wearing Mask At Home

A new study is out about wearing facemask's. It researched the importance of wearing masks at home, "This study confirms the highest risk of household transmission being prior to symptom onset, but that precautionary [non-pharmaceutical interventions], such as mask use, disinfection and social distancing in households can prevent Covid-19 transmission during the pandemic." The US, China, and Australia were involved with the study.

The research results of wearing a mask at home showed increase safety around 79%. Many are not symptomatic, that backs the importance of being extra safe, but the mental equation would also be considered by family members. More here.