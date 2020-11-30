New Phone That Kills Germs

I'm certainly a germaphobe during this pandemic. A phone company that already has phones that they suggest be cleaned with running water, now has developed technology that kills germs on phones, “This is vital for those among our customers working within a health or social care setting, and those visiting multiple sites for their job” said Peter Cunningham. It's with the new use of “Biomaster antimicrobial technology.” The phone brand is called Caterpillar, “The addition of antimicrobial product protection into the Cat S42 is another first for Cat phones, and will make the Cat S42 safer for users – such an important feature in the current climate.”

The Cat S42 Antibacterial Phone Is Announced https://t.co/HqtYLvNIHh pic.twitter.com/ADpThpJFUr — MobileTechTalk (@MobileTechTweet) November 25, 2020

Available next year, the technology was developed by Biomaster. The antibacterial phone supposedly will kill 99.9 percent of germs within a day. More here.