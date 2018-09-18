New Dearborn Animal Shelter Is A Resort

Shows a true love for animals.

September 18, 2018
Beau Daniels

Damian Olivera Bergallo | Dreamstime.com

The City of Dearborn is known for their love of animals. That is backed up with the opening of their new animal shelter at 16121 Reckinger Road.  The new shelter has heated floors, kitchens for each animal, suites, lofts, more open places to stroll, even a dog pool, and much more. That's shows a love for animals.

A whopping $5 million was raised for the facility, "After more than 15 years, the dream of a facility like this has become a reality for the community, but most of all, the animals we care for. This center will provide a happy and healthy environment the animals deserve and the community will enjoy visiting." Big props to the community and those who sparked the project, much more here.

 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Dearborn animal shelter
Love of animals

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes