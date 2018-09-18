New Dearborn Animal Shelter Is A Resort

The City of Dearborn is known for their love of animals. That is backed up with the opening of their new animal shelter at 16121 Reckinger Road. The new shelter has heated floors, kitchens for each animal, suites, lofts, more open places to stroll, even a dog pool, and much more. That's shows a love for animals.

Highlights from the Oct. 17 groundbreaking ceremony for the new animal shelter. #Dearborn #AnimalRescue pic.twitter.com/sRhtJuDYIO — City of Dearborn MI (@cityofdearborn) October 17, 2017

A whopping $5 million was raised for the facility, "After more than 15 years, the dream of a facility like this has become a reality for the community, but most of all, the animals we care for. This center will provide a happy and healthy environment the animals deserve and the community will enjoy visiting." Big props to the community and those who sparked the project, much more here.