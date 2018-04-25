New Cedar Point Roller Coaster Holds 10 World Records

Cedar Point is the king of coasters. They maintain that status by constantly creating new coasters that break world records. MLive reports new this season is Steel Vengeance which of course is the worlds tallest and fastest in the category of hybrid roller coasters made out of wood and steel. It currently holds 10 world records.

First ride: Aboard Cedar Point's new Steel Vengeance coaster, a "hyper-hybrid" with steel tracks on a wood frame https://t.co/dPPZJ9tg1R pic.twitter.com/GGTTaVTmYc — USA TODAY Travel (@usatodaytravel) April 25, 2018

The speed is a blazing 74 miles per hour, with a free fall of over 200 feet! There is constant extreme thrills during the ride that also flips 4 times and provides what is called a "Twisted Snake Dive."

Cedar Point will never be dethroned as the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World."