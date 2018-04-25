Marie Gherghei | Dreamstime.com

New Cedar Point Roller Coaster Holds 10 World Records

April 25, 2018
Cedar Point is the king of coasters.  They maintain that status by constantly creating new coasters that break world records. MLive reports new this season is Steel Vengeance which of course is the worlds tallest and fastest in the category of hybrid roller coasters made out of wood and steel.  It currently holds 10 world records. 

The speed is a blazing 74 miles per hour, with a free fall of over 200 feet! There is constant extreme thrills during the ride that also flips 4 times and provides what is called a "Twisted Snake Dive."

Cedar Point will never be dethroned as the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World." 

 

 

