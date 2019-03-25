New Bill Will Not Allow Bosses To Connect With Employees After Work

This will not be good for my type of job, but could be something you want connected to yours. A new bill called Right To Disconnect, protects employees from constantly having to be connected to their boss when off work. In others words, it would be illegal for your boss to contact you when off work.

People pushing for this bill point out how important disconnecting from working very hard adds needed ballance in life, “It basically says that when you hire an employee there must be a contract in place where you have agreed to terms as to when they can and can’t be contacted and if you violate that, you can be under litigation for it.”

Props to my company for even having ways to disconnect even in the workplace, and others as mentioned, “I think the larger companies are actually the ones that are putting in effect a lot of these, ping-pong tables in the office, after hours happy hour events and things like that because the larger companies are really starting to see the loss of employees due to things like that, so anything they can do to make people happy, keep morale high, keep productivity high they’re implementing.” More here.