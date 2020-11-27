NASA Started Assembly Of Artemis Moon Rocket

It's has been over fifty years since our first visit to the moon. We are getting close to another return. The "mega rocket" assembly for the Artemis moon mission has begun, "Stacking the first piece of the SLS rocket on the mobile launcher marks a major milestone for the Artemis Program. It shows the mission is truly taking shape and will soon head to the launch pad."

-- The first piece of the @NASA_SLS rocket has been stacked on the mobile launcher for the Artemis I launch next year. At @NASAKennedy, engineers lowered the first of 10 segments into place Nov. 21 for the twin solid rocket boosters. pic.twitter.com/mGYCYVtHPX — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) November 25, 2020

Just like with Apollo there will be journeys to the moon without astronauts which is planned for 2021. Then in 2023 they expect to send them. The Greek name Artemis is related to Apollo as a twin sister moon goddess. More from CNN.