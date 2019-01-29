Name A Cockroach After An Ex For Valentines Day

I remember posting a story a few years ago about a zoo doing this. If you have an ex, or person who hits on you and they feel like a creeper, this could be for you. Name a cockroach after them.

Just hook up with this zoo and do something special for them for Valentines Day, "For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day. " The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love." It's an easy payback expression that's cheap. You will get a certificate and have their name posted where the cockroach lives.