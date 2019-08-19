My Favorite 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise Vehicle

As I'm in the afterglow of the Woodward Dream Cruise with us being the official station, I always pick my favorite vehicle of each years cruise. It's not always about the most magnificent classic car. This year I loved seeing a guy driving a wagon he converted to a legal cruise vehicle. Riding in that tiny almost piece of junk reflects love and passion for the event.

Also during my many broadcasts the week of Dream Cruise this got my attention.

A guy showed up in a car that he drove to win The Detroit Gamblers 500 which is a two day road rally in vehicles that must not value over $500. That also contributed to my love and passion for the fun event.