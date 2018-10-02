Music Artist Pink Is Creating Wine

Her vineyard is organic and 18 acres.

More and more of my friends are making their own wine.  Celebrities are also getting into the smashing of grapes.  I don't that the music artist Pink is smashing grapes with her bare feet, but she is now producing wine.  With the name Pink you would think she would brand many different versions of Rosé. Pink is creating 3 wines under the name "Two Wolves" that are not pink.

Compared to her music career it's not easy “It’s the hardest I’ve ever worked, physically, way harder than a concert.” Her vineyard is organic and 18 acres. Pink is inspired by wine, "All of a sudden, when you start to love wine, I feel like it teaches you to pay attention to life. It teaches you to pay attention to your food, where it comes from, what things smell like." Food and Wine has more here

