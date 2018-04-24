Movie Theater Gets Strict With Their Dress Code

A movie theater chain is getting stricter with their dress code. Pajama pants are seen everywhere, not just in Walmart's. Many pants are made to be comfortable and look like PJ's, but don't consider wearing them in a particular movie theater, "Like many other businesses and people in town we have noticed an increasing trend of people thinking pj's/onesies and dressing gowns are appropriate to wear in public. It is not the vibe or environment we want to encourage here at Hawera Cinemas."

I'm surprised that they banned pajama pants and especially onesies because they are very popular and trending again. It will be interesting to see how long the restrictions last, it could hurt their revenue. UPI