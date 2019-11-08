The Most Perfect Pop Song

According to scientific research.

According to scientific research, this is the most perfect pop song.  It's ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ by the Beatles.  "Songs that we find pleasant strike a good balance between us knowing what is going to happen next and surprising us with something we did not expect."  Yes, I would say that song repeats it's self and is very predictable. 

The research involved over 700 songs which included more than 80,000 chord's. Hum, maybe just research a bunch of people.  I do like that Van Halen, and The Jackson Five had a song at the top.  More here.

