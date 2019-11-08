According to scientific research, this is the most perfect pop song. It's ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ by the Beatles. "Songs that we find pleasant strike a good balance between us knowing what is going to happen next and surprising us with something we did not expect." Yes, I would say that song repeats it's self and is very predictable.

The research involved over 700 songs which included more than 80,000 chord's. Hum, maybe just research a bunch of people. I do like that Van Halen, and The Jackson Five had a song at the top. More here.