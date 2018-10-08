Many of us have grown up visiting haunted places -- especially when we were in high school looking for something fun to do with our crew. I considered those places whether mythical or real, the most haunted places until I came across these creepy spots listed by BPR.

"The Most Haunted Places In America," list puts Eastern State Penitentiary in Philly in the top five. Old penitentiaries do get my attention, including Old City Jail in Charleston, and Brushy Mountain State Prison in the middle of nowhere in Tennessee. The one in Philadelphia closed in 1970 and housed Al Capone. It was also mentioned as the first to use solitary confinement.

The White House is also picked as top five, and I'm sure many political reasons would be considered to rank it as very haunted. Presidents, first ladies, and dignitaries from other countries claim to have seen the supernatural there. More here.