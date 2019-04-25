Many are into online dating. Some are not because they don't think its safe. Good news for Michigander online daters, we are not considered one of the most dangerous online dating states. HighSpeedInternet.com has produced a list of the most dangerous based on research involving STD's, knowledge on HIV's with sex, and more. Your most dangerous are Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Nevada. Michigan is ranked 29th.

At the bottom of the list which makes them the safest sates for online dating are Vermont, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Maine, and Utah. Looks like these are also based on the states that have the most and least sex, just kidding, kinda. See more states here.