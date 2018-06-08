The Most Dangerous Michigan Intersections Are Roundabouts

I'm all about the intersection roundabouts especially because it decreases back-up. But in MLive's report about the most dangerous intersections in Michigan 3 of the top 5 are roundabouts.

​

I did not know that one of my favorite roundabouts had 110 accidents last year. The big one at Orchard Lake and 14 Mile had 144 wrecks. The second most dangerous intersection the the state with 165 collisions is the roundabout at 18 1/2 and Van Dyke. I'm starting to question my love for roundabouts but am curious if the accident rates were high at those intersections before changed to them. More facts here.