The Most Beat Up Ride I've Ever Seen On The Road [VIDEO]

 I do a thing called "Beater Pride" where listeners call in and describe their beat-up rides that they love.

September 4, 2018
Beau Daniels

Dan Martin | Dreamstime.com

I do a thing called "Beater Pride" where listeners call in and describe their beat-up rides that they love. The bond between old rusted, dented, falling apart vehicles, and their long time owners is deep, so much the rides are considered family and are given a name.  Then there is this. 

None of my callers have described a vehicle they drive looking that horrendous, but I love it. It got the attention of this guy, "I saw this vehicle pulling out into a highway as I passed by. I then saw the vehicle take a side road that lead to a 'short-cut' to avoid being seen by cops. I took the next side road, expecting to see the truck pass me at the stop sign. It did."  See his video here

