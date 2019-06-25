The Most American Made Cars

Does how much a vehicle is made in the U.S. influence what you buy? Cars.com has released a ranking of which vehicles are sourced more in America. The top vehicle is the Jeep Cherokee made in Illinois, but the top 15 are dominated by Honda and Toyota.

Number 2, 3, and 4 are Honda's produced in Alabama. Chevrolet takes the 5th spot with their Corvette. In Michigan, the Camaro made in Lansing is 11th, and Ford's F-150 produced in Dearborn takes number 13. Most American made and sold here in the U.S. are Japanese. More from Cars.com