More Messages In Bottles Popping Up

Message in a bottle stories keep popping up. One includes a bottle that was throw in a Europe river, and showed up in New Zealand. Beginning its journey seven years ago it must of hit ocean waters to make its way from the Rhine River in Germany, to Auckland, New Zealand. Story here.

Also a bottle thrown found on a beach along the English Channel has a message dating back to 1938. Address was on the note, and it's not believed the person who wrote it is still alive 82 years later. More from UPI.