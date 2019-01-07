This Month Has Become "Januhairy" For Many Women

Remember a couple years ago when the month of November became a no shave beard month for men? Well, not to be outdone January for many women has become "Januhairy."

That's right. Some women are letting it all hang out this month. Why?

“This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others," one proponent said.

University student starts 'Januhairy' campaign encouraging women to stop shaving. https://t.co/T3fIdBAB4k pic.twitter.com/QDgnhmxMdH — LADbible (@ladbible) January 4, 2019

I like the meaning behind it. Women should not be judged differently than men. Women are feeling empowered with this campaign.

"Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn't understand why I didn't shave/didn't agree with it. I realized that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly," a participant said. In another great comment, a woman said, "Well done for raising awareness of the pressures that our society can put on women. Great charity to support too". Learn more here.