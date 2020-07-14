Monk Creates Beatboxing Spiritual Music
I would say this monk is contemporary and influencing more people. Yogetsu Akasaka became a Buddhist monk about 5 years ago and at the age of 37 is reaching people with his beatbox music, “After I came back from my training at the temple, I was thinking that I wanted to do music again, but I wanted to do something as a Buddhist monk as well as a musician. I thought: maybe I can try chanting on my music. I was kind of afraid because this was something no one had done before – it was out of the tradition. But I just tried it, and it sounded really good to me, so I thought maybe I should do it for other people. And when I played in front of other people, they liked it.”
My 1st Single「Heart Sutra」will be released on 3rd July. You can listen to it on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and other streaming services. 1st シングルとなる「般若心経」が7月3日に公式リリースとなります！SpotifyやAppleミュージックなど、主要なストリーミングサービスで試聴することが出来ます★ #heartsutra #般若心経 #beatbox #ビートボックス #loopstation #ループステーション #仏教 #buddhism #healing #mantra #sutra
Yogetsu explains how the sampling with loops can help a person meditate, “As a Buddhist, I believe people need to do meditation and experience something more than the material. What I’m actually trying to do is to make people experience something spiritual or maybe a certain state of consciousness. Live looping has the potential for that: to support the meditative state of mind and allow people get a spiritual feeling.”
I think it's great he can use music talents to express his beliefs as a monk, “I am honored to be able to combine my passion with my religious beliefs, and that this has impacted people around the world.” More here.